MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls Disha Ravi's arrest an 'unprecedented attack on Democracy'

Reacting on Disha Ravi’s arrest, Arvind Kejriwal said supporting farmers is “not a crime”.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi “an unprecedented attack on Democracy”.

A Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police arrested Ravi from Bengaluru on February 13 for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest against the Centre's three agri reform laws. She was produced before a Delhi court on February 14 and remanded to police custody for five days

Reacting to Ravi’s arrest, Kejriwal said supporting farmers is “not a crime”.

Ravi is a 22-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru, Karnataka. A Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from a private college in Bengaluru, Ravi is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India', police said.

Also read | Who is Disha Ravi? All you need to know about the climate activist arrested in 'toolkit' case

Close

Related stories

The Delhi Police has claimed Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and a "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Police alleged that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State."

"She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," the Delhi Police claimed in a tweet.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the farmers' protest

Ravi was picked up from her house for questioning and later arrested, a senior police officer said, adding that this was the first arrest in connection with "toolkit case".

Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation in India against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #Farmers protest #India #Politics
first published: Feb 15, 2021 10:59 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.