Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls Disha Ravi's arrest an 'unprecedented attack on Democracy'

Delhi Chief Minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi “an unprecedented attack on Democracy”.

A Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police arrested Ravi from Bengaluru on February 13 for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest against the Centre's three agri reform laws. She was produced before a Delhi court on February 14 and remanded to police custody for five days



Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime.

Reacting to Ravi’s arrest, Kejriwal said supporting farmers is “not a crime”.

Ravi is a 22-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru, Karnataka. A Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from a private college in Bengaluru, Ravi is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India', police said.

The Delhi Police has claimed Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and a "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Police alleged that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State."

"She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," the Delhi Police claimed in a tweet.

Ravi was picked up from her house for questioning and later arrested, a senior police officer said, adding that this was the first arrest in connection with "toolkit case".

Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation in India against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

