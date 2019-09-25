Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces scheme offering free electricity up to 200 units for tenants

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a scheme through which tenants can avail free electicity of up to 200 units.

Announcing the 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna', Kejriwal said tenants will have to submit rent agreement or rent receipt and proof of address of their residence to avail the subsidy.

"It was a long-pending demand of tenants in Delhi. Tenants will have to get prepaid meter installed after depositing security money of Rs 3,000," Kejriwal told reporters.

The prepaid meter will register no charge for the first 200 units of electricity. Kejriwal also said that tenants do not have to secure a no objection certificate (NOC) from their landlords to install the meters.