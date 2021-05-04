MARKET NEWS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces free ration for two months for those having ration cards

On May 3, Delhi reported 18,043 fresh COVID-19 infections and 448 deaths.

May 04, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will give free ration for two months to 72 lakh ration card holders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on May 4.

The Delhi Chief Minister said this does not mean the current COVID-induced lockdown in the state will continue for two months.

"It doesn't mean that the lockdown will continue for two months. It is just being done to help the poor going through financial issues," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

All autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5,000 each by the state government, as financial assistance during the second wave of COVID-19.

TAGS: #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #India
first published: May 4, 2021 12:34 pm

