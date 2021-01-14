MARKET NEWS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal allows reopening of poultry markets as samples test negative for bird flu

Bird flu scare: The Delhi government had earlier banned the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the national capital and shut the wholesale poultry market in east Delhi for 10 days as a precautionary measure.

January 14, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 14 said he has allowed reopening of poultry markets and withdrawn orders that restricted trade and import of chicken stock. This came after samples taken from poultry markets in New Delhi tested negative for Bird Flu.

“Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to Bird Flu. Have directed to open the poultry market & withdraw the orders to restrict trade & import of chicken stocks,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier on January 14, an official had confirmed that bird flu has not spread among chickens in Delhi. This came after all the 100 samples taken from Asia's largest poultry market in Ghazipur tested negative.

The results come a day after civic authorities had imposed a temporary ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu scare in the national capital. Earlier, samples taken from crows and ducks at parks and lakes in the national capital tested positive for the avian influenza.

The Delhi government had on January 11 banned the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city and shut the wholesale poultry market in east Delhi for 10 days as a precautionary measure.

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in at least 10 states, including neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The flu primarily affects birds but can infect humans who come in close contact with sick birds.

However, the bird flu scare has slowed the consumption of eggs and poultry in some parts of the country, leading to a drop in prices. The guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest that it is safe to eat eggs, chicken and other poultry products as long as they are cooked properly.

Read - Explained | Bird flu: How safe is it to eat chicken, eggs?
