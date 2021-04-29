Delhi civic body plans to use dog crematorium site for humans amid sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths

Image Source: Shutterstock

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is planning to use a dog crematorium site for humans amid the sharp surge in COVID-19-related deaths, reports said on April 29.

The crematorium for canines, which is yet to be operational, is based in Dwarka, Sector 29 on the western fringes of the city. The planned move comes amid the stress on existing human crematorium facilities in the national capital.

To address the challenge, the SDMC is planning to set up temporary human funeral pyre platforms at the 3.5 acre dog crematorium site, Times of India reported.

"Temporary pyre platforms will be developed to cater to additional bodies. We are witnessing an increase of over 15-20 percent in cremations daily," the newspaper quoted an SDMC official as saying.

As per the last update issued on April 28, Delhi recorded 368 deaths and 25,986 new COVID-19 positive cases in the preceding 24 hours.

Around 800 bodies are currently cremated in Delhi per day, India Today reported, adding that the number is expected to increase to 1,000. The administration is using free spaces around the crematoriums to increase the number of funeral pyre platforms.

Officials have also identified locations along the Yamuna Ghat to increase the per-day cremation capacity.