Delhi: City-wide exercise to identify potholes from October 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

A city-wide exercise to identify potholes on roads will be conducted on October 5, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on October 1.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the Public Works Department (PWD) maintains around 1,260-kilometre roads.

Kejriwal said 50 MLAs will travel with PWD engineers to identify potholes and also check whether a particular road needs repair.

"An MLA will team up with a PWD engineer and travel 50 kilometres to check potholes on Saturday.

"If the team finds potholes, roads will be repaired," Kejriwal told reporters.