Delhi chief minister Kejriwal rolls out the yoga mat for COVID patients with live digital classes at home

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi chief minister today announced yoga classes for COVID-positive patients who are isolating at home as Arvind Kejriwal tries to boost their immunity to the virus that is spreading fast through the national capital.

“We will send them a link today and classes will begin from January 12 in different batches,” Kejriwal said.

He added,"Yoga instructors will be able to train 40 thousand corona patients simultaneously from January 12. The instructors have been trained specially for this."

"15 patients will be trained in each class. Eight classes of one-hour each duration to be held daily," the Delhi chief minister said.

Today, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered all private offices to be closed, except those falling in the exempted category.

Earlier, the Delhi government announced that restaurants and bars will remain shut for dine-in services in the national capital.

Less than a week after contracting COVID, Kejriwal on Sunday tested negative for the virus. He announced his return to office with a tweet: "I am back at your service after recovering from Corona."

After returning to office, Kejriwal said that although cases are rising rapidly in Delhi, citizens need not be scared. "Increasing cases are concerning but (citizens) need not be scared. I am saying so after analysing data from the last wave," he added.