App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna' on July 12

The religious pilgrimage will be launched from the Safdarjung Railway station under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch his government's first and fully-funded religious pilgrimage on July 12 by flagging off a train ferrying 1,000 pilgrims for the Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib tour circuit, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said on July 3.

The religious pilgrimage will be launched from the Safdarjung Railway station under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', he said.

Gehlot said there are five corridors selected under the scheme so far -- Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri, Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth, Delhi -Ajmer-Pushkar, Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib and Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu.

Close

The second tour on the Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu corridor, will be from July 20 to 24, he said.

related news

"Under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra scheme', the government will bear the entire expenditure for all 'yatris', including air conditioned train travel, accommodation, meals, boarding and lodging and other arrangements.

"One attendant above the age of 21 years can accompany each 'yatri'," he told reporters here.

He said the chief minister will meet all pilgrims on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat.

"He (Kejriwal) will meet the 'yatris' and take their suggestions and views on this scheme. The scheme is an opportunity for senior citizens in the city who have not yet got an opportunity to go on a religious pilgrimage," Gahlot said.

Talking about the scheme, he said that it is a one time opportunity and only one person can avail.

"The government is also planning to expand the scheme. It has received requests for Tirupati Balaji, Rameshwaram and Shirdi. A cabinet decision may be taken in the future to expand this scheme," Gahlot added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 08:44 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.