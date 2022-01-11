Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal calls press conference on COVID situation as virus rips through national capital

Addressing a virtual press conference on January 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed that the hospitalisation rate is low and that there will be no need for a lockdown if everyone wears a mask. (File image)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference on the COVID situation at noon today as Omicron continues to rip through the national capital, reported news agency ANI.

The conference will come a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced new COVID-19 curbs but decided against a full lockdown as part of which restaurants won’t offer dine-in and bars will close.

Delhi has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. Yesterday, the city logged 17 more deaths due to the coronavirus infection and around 19,166 infections, with one in every four persons undergoing testing turning positive. The positivity rate of 25 percent reported on the day is the highest since May 4, 2021.

According to government data, 70 COVID-19 patients have died in Delhi in the first 10 days of January. The data reported 17 fatalities each on January 9 and January 10 and showed 54 fatalities in the last five months -- nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July 2021, the virus had claimed 76 lives in the capital. Government data showed that of the 46 patients who died between January 5 and January 9, 2022 as many as 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases, while 25 were aged above 60. Only 11 of the 46 were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Addressing a virtual press conference on January 9, Kejriwal stressed that the hospitalisation rate is low and that there will be no need for a lockdown if everyone wears a mask.

"Rising COVID cases are a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear mask. There is no plan to impose a lockdown as of now," he said.

The Delhi government has already announced night and weekend curfews, among other restrictions, to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Kejriwal said that along with Baijal and the Centre he is keeping a close eye on the COVID situation in the capital. "Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected," he added.