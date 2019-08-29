App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi cabinet gives 'in principle' nod to free bus travel for women

The approval was given in a meeting of Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Delhi Cabinet on August 29 gave "in principle" approval to its scheme of providing free travel to women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

The approval was given in a meeting of Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The scheme will begin from October 29, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Close

Women will be able to get free rides using 'single-journey passes' to be available with the bus conductors. Women passengers not willing to have free ride may buy tickets, Gahlot said.

The Delhi Assembly recently approved a supplementary grant of Rs 140 crore to facilitate free ride for women in buses for the current fiscal.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #India

