App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Cabinet approves revision of scholarship schemes for SC, ST students

The Cabinet chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 2 approved the revision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has approved revision of its scholarship schemes for SC, ST, OBC and minority category students.

The Cabinet chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 2 approved the revision.

An official statement said the department for the welfare of SC, ST, and OBC has reviewed the scholarship schemes in the present scenario and aims to simplify the schemes for students who apply online as well as for government agencies for smooth processing approval of the scholarship.

Close

"The cabinet today chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the revision," it said.

The schemes for SC, ST, OBC and minority students include reimbursement of tuition fees to the students of class 1 to 12 studying in recognised public private schools of Delhi, financial assistance for purchase of stationery, merit scholarship for those studying in class 1 to 12 and in professional or technical technical colleges and universities.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.