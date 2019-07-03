Delhi Cabinet approves revision of scholarship schemes for SC, ST students

The Delhi government has approved revision of its scholarship schemes for SC, ST, OBC and minority category students.

The Cabinet chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 2 approved the revision.

An official statement said the department for the welfare of SC, ST, and OBC has reviewed the scholarship schemes in the present scenario and aims to simplify the schemes for students who apply online as well as for government agencies for smooth processing approval of the scholarship.

"The cabinet today chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the revision," it said.

The schemes for SC, ST, OBC and minority students include reimbursement of tuition fees to the students of class 1 to 12 studying in recognised public private schools of Delhi, financial assistance for purchase of stationery, merit scholarship for those studying in class 1 to 12 and in professional or technical technical colleges and universities.