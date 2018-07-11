App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi cabinet approves hiring consultant to run 1,000 electric buses

"Cabinet approves hiring of consultant to run 1000 electric buses in Delhi. A big step in modernizing Delhi's transport sector and reducing pollution," Kejriwal tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government today approved hiring a consultant to run 1,000 electric buses, a move Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed a big step towards modernising transport and reducing pollution. The decision to hire the consultant was taken at a Cabinet meeting of the Delhi government.

"Cabinet approves hiring of consultant to run 1000 electric buses in Delhi. A big step in modernizing Delhi's transport sector and reducing pollution," Kejriwal tweeted.

The procurement of e buses was discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday as well but it was deferred to Transport department over some "technical" queries.

Earlier this month, Supreme Court had questioned the Delhi government over its proposal to procure low-floor e buses and about the time required to set up charging stations for the fleet.

The court had also directed the government to explore the possibility of using hydrogen fuel cell powered buses that are considered more cost-effective than e buses.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.