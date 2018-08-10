Delhi cabinet approves CCTV camera project

A proposal for installing CCTV cameras across the national capital, which became a bone of contention between the Lt Governor and the ruling AAP, was passed by the Delhi cabinet on Friday.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP and Congress would now find it tough to dole out money and liquor during elections.

The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution demanding "immediate removal" of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, accusing him of acting on behalf of the BJP government at the Centre and trying to block the CCTV project.

Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre, which controls the Delhi Police, over rising crime against women across the national capital.

"The Home Ministry, PM office, LG and police have failed in providing security to people of Delhi," he said, adding that CCTV cameras would deter crime in the city.

The project was embroiled in a controversy with Lt Governor Anil Baijal forming a committee to frame rules for installation, operation and monitoring of CCTV cameras. The AAP had slammed the move as "delaying tactics".

Picking holes in the committee formed by the L-G, the chief minister said it had recommended license for installing CCTV cameras. It means money will have to be paid for getting the licenses, he said.

"Have you spent the money from Rafale deal that you now need money from CCTV cameras to run your party?" he said addressing the BJP legislators in the House.

The AAP supremo said in principle approval was given to the CCTV camera project by the Delhi government in October 2015. "With the help of officers, they moved files in a way that the installation of CCTV cameras was delayed by three years," Kejriwal said in the Assembly.

He asked the BJP legislators to ensure that the Lt Governor creates no further "hurdles" in the implementation of the project.

The estimated cost of the project by the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government is Rs 571.40 crore. It includes a capital cost of Rs 320.96 crore and maintenance cost of Rs 250.44 crore for a period of five years.