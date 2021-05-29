Delhi businessman Navneet Kalra gets bail in oxygen concentrator black marketing case

Delhi businessman Navneet Kalra has been denied anticipatory bail twice already. (Image via IANS)

Delhi businessman Navneet Kalra was granted bail by a court on May 29, nearly two weeks after he was arrested in the oxygen concentrator black marketing case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg, while pronouncing the bail order, directed Kalra's counsel that the accused needs to furnish personal bond of two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each, Bar and Bench reported.

Kalra, the owner of Delhi's popular Khan Chacha restaurant, was arrested on May 16, nearly a week after more than 500 oxygen concentrators were seized from three restaurants owned by him.

Oxygen concentrators are a crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients and are on high demand amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had declined to grant Kalra interim protection from arrest.

According to the police, a total of 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra -- Khan Chacha, Nega Ju and Town Hall. The case is being currently investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.

With PTI inputs