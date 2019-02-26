App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Budget 2019-20: Rs 500 crore allocated for Metro Phase IV

The Delhi cabinet while clearing Metro Phase IV in December, 2018, had imposed conditions that the operational losses of the project should be shared on 50-50 basis by it and the Centre.

Whatsapp

Delhi Metro's Phase IV, which has become a bone of contention between the city government and the Centre, was allocated Rs 500 crore in the budget presented on Tuesday. Presenting the Delhi government's budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, proposed fund for the long-awaited Metro project.

The 104-km-long Metro Phase-IV project was estimated to be completed by 2021 after Delhi government's in-principle approval to it in February 2016. It has yet to start despite approval of the Delhi cabinet.

"Our government has approved the proposal of Phase-IV of Delhi Metro project comprising six corridors with the length of 103.93 km. With the completion of the phase-IV project, total length of the Delhi Metro will become 453.93 km. I propose Rs 500 crore in the budget 2019-20 for Metro Phase-IV project," Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Finance Minister, said in his budget speech.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri in January accused the AAP government of having a behavioural pattern of "creating hurdles" in response two conditions imposed by Delhi government while clearing the project.

related news

The Housing and Urban Affairs ministry is looking into the conditions imposed by the Delhi government.

The Delhi cabinet while clearing Metro Phase IV in December, 2018, had imposed conditions that the operational losses of the project should be shared on 50-50 basis by it and the Centre.

It had also put the condition that it will not have any liability on loan provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to fund the project.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 08:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.