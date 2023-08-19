English
    Delhi-bound Air India flight suffers delay due to technical snag

    The aircraft was grounded for thorough engineering checks as the airline "accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew," an Air India official said.

    August 19, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST
    Representative Image

    A New Delhi-bound Air India flight suffered a delay on Saturday due to a "last-minute technical snag" but alternative arrangements were made for the waiting passengers, an official said. The aircraft was grounded for thorough engineering checks as the airline "accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew," an Air India official said.

    "Passengers (about 166 of them) have been accommodated in the evening flight set to depart at 9 PM. Meanwhile, passengers were served meals and refreshments and offered hotel accommodation as well," the official added.

    first published: Aug 19, 2023 07:28 pm

