    Delhi-bound Air India flight forced to land after bird-hit

    Sources in the airport said the flight with 135 passengers originated from Kozhikode and landed in the Kannur airport before flying to Delhi.

    PTI
    September 26, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST

    A Delhi-bound plane was forced to land at the Kannur International Airport on Monday due to a bird-hit soon after take-off.

    "It was a case of bird-hit and the aircraft was grounded for checks and maintenance," said a spokesperson of the airlines, Air India.

    "Out of 135 passengers, 85 were from Kozhikode and 50 from Kannur. All of them were safe," airport SHO told PTI.

    He said the airlines made arrangements for accommodating the passengers bound overseas on other flights, while the Delhi-bound passengers were lodged in two hotels in Kannur and their travel arrangements would be made on Tuesday.
