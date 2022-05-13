English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi blaze: At least 20 die as fire engulfs building near Mudka metro station, toll may go up

    Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST

    A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on May 13 evening, leaving at least 20 dead and 12 injured, ANI reported.

    Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside.

    According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    “It’s a tragic incident…14 dead bodies confirmed and 12 people are injured,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma had said around 10 pm.

    Close

    The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #Fire #Fire Incidents
    first published: May 13, 2022 10:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.