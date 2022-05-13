Delhi blaze: At least 20 die as fire engulfs building near Mudka metro station, toll may go up

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on May 13 evening, leaving at least 20 dead and 12 injured, ANI reported.Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside.
#UPDATE | 20 bodies recovered in the fire at 3-storey commercial building which broke out this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station, confirms Delhi Fire Director Atul Garg https://t.co/wrX7hoaw6I
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022
According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
“It’s a tragic incident…14 dead bodies confirmed and 12 people are injured,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma had said around 10 pm.
The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.(With PTI inputs)
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes