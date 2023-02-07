Delhi BJP stage protest outside AAP office over mayoral election

BJP

Delhi BJP leaders, including party councillors, MPs and MLAs, staged a protest near the AAP office here on Tuesday, accusing the party of disrupting the mayoral election in the MCD House meeting.

The meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned third time in a month on Monday along with the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members.

The House was adjourned amid a protest by AAP councillors and leaders over the presiding officer's decision to extend the voting right to nominated councillors (aldermen) for electing a mayor.

Leading the protest outside AAP headquarter on DDU Marg, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was delaying the mayoral election because of an internal rift.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma slammed the AAP over its opposition to voting rights given to aldermen, saying it was not written anywhere that they can not vote in the election of mayor. South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and MLA Vijender Gupta were present among others in the protest.