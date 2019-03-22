App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi BJP shortlists names of 3 candidates each seven seats

Some other Delhi BJP leaders who attended the meeting claimed 'objections were raised over celebrities joining the BJP for Lok Sabha tickets and demanded priority for dedicated leaders and workers during ticket distribution'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi BJP's election committee on Friday shortlisted three names each for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, amid protests by party members over celebrities joining the organisation for tickets ahead of polls, party leaders said.

The list, which was finalised at a meeting of the state unit's election committee, does not include the name of former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, whose name was making rounds as a possible candidate from the New Delhi seat after he joined the BJP, said a leader who attended the meeting.

"All the seven sitting party MPs' names have been included in the list which will be sent to the Central Election Committee for final selection of candidates," he said.

Some other Delhi BJP leaders who attended the meeting claimed "objections were raised over celebrities joining the BJP for Lok Sabha tickets and demanded priority for dedicated leaders and workers during ticket distribution".

related news

The meeting chaired by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was also attended by Union minister and Lok Sabha incharge of the unit Nirmala Sitharaman and co-incharge Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya.

From the New Delhi seat, besides sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP incharge and national vice president Shyam Jaju, and Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia have been shortlisted, they said.

For the Chandni Chowk seat, names of sitting MP and Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and Sudhanshu Mittal have been selected. MP Mahesih Girri, Aman Sinha and Delhi BJP MLA OP Sharma have been shortlisted from East Delhi, they said.

The name of Tiwari, who is a sitting MP, is in the list of probables from North East Delhi seat.

From West Delhi, sitting MP Parvesh Verma, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Pawan Sharma's names have been shortlisted.

For South Delhi, names of sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Ram Veer Bidhuri and Brham Singh Tanwar have been selected, while Udit Raj(MP), Ashok Pradhan and Anita Arya have been shortlisted from the North West reserved seat, they said.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Don't Care if I'm Judged on Not Winning the IPL: Kohli

Setback For BJP as Kangra MP Shanta Kumar Says Don’t Want to Contest ...

Counter-terror Officers Investigate Linked Attacks on 5 Mosques in UK

ICC Gives Green Light to Player's Names & Jersey Numbers in Tests

US Stealth Jet Pilot and the Serbian Who Shot Him Down, Are Best Buddi ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi Have the Potential to be a Powerhouse: Rabada

Govt Exceeds Disinvestment Target, Proceeds Touch Rs 85,000 Crore in F ...

Priest Stabbed During Mass at Canada's Biggest Church

Election Epicentre: Sam Pitroda Trivializes Terror

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Sterling Biotech group case accused Hitesh Patel detained in Albania

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Ragpickers at Mumbai's Deonar, despite being 'unsung heroes of sustain ...

Congress-JD(S) deal in Karnataka, Deve Gowda's borrow-a-candidate tact ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.