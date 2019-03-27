App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi BJP requests its central leadership for four rallies by PM Modi in the national capital

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said five locations have been short-listed as venues for the rallies for which permission has been sought from the central leadership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Delhi BJP has requested its central leadership for four rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost its campaign in the national capital ahead of the lok Sabha elections.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said five locations have been short-listed as venues for the rallies for which permission has been sought from the central leadership.

"We have requested for four public rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. I believe, we will get nod for at least two of them," he said.

The possible venues which have been short-listed for the prime minister's rallies are Sant Nirankari Ground in Burari, Shastri Park, Dwarka and Mehrauli.

The list of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, currently held by the party, is expected to be released in the first week of April.

Party sources claimed that the announcement of candidates was getting "delayed" due to uncertainty over a possible tie up between the Congress and the AAP.

However, Tiwari rejected this saying the party was keeping a tab on the developments but it was also in the process of short-listing candidates.

"Off course, we are keeping an eye on it but its wrong to say that announcement of our candidates is delayed because of a possible alliance (between AAP and the Congress)," Tiwari said.

"We have already started campaigning by holding rallies of prominent leaders. "Our campaigning will reflect positivity and we will focus on exposing failures of AAP government in Delhi and how it has deprived the people of Delhi the benefits of Modi government's schemes like Ayushman Bharat," Tiwari said.

The party has also planned to launch a specially designed digital 'Rath' for campaigning in the parliamentary constituencies.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

