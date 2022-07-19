English
    Delhi BJP hold protests over power charge rise, alleges AAP govt 'neglecting' people's problems

    Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the protests are being staged in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    Representative image

    Leaders and workers of the BJP’s Delhi unit on Tuesday staged a protest in the city over the rise in power charges and alleged the AAP government was ”neglecting” people’s problems.


    Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the protests are being staged in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.


    He claimed that an appointment was sought from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss various issues, including the rise in power purchase adjustment cost. But instead of paying attention to the local issues, he is busy planning his Singapore trip, Gupta alleged.


    The BJP has always been raising people’s issues and holding massive protests against Kejriwal in a democratic way in all the Assembly segments, he said.

    "People in Delhi are already paying higher power tariffs and with this hike in power purchase adjustment cost, their problems will multiply. This hike must be rolled back," the Delhi BJP president demanded.

    Tags: #AAP #BJP #Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #power charges #protests
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 12:22 pm
