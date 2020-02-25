App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi BJP councillor saves Muslim family from mob: Report

The report noted that the BJP ward councillor, who is a family friend, jumped to their rescue and stopped the mob from damaging their property any further.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Feb 24, 2020 (PTI)
Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Feb 24, 2020 (PTI)

A Muslim family was rescued from a violent mob by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councillor amid clashes and violence taking place over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the National Capital.

According to an India Today report, a Delhi BJP ward councillor from the Yamuna Vihar area rushed to save the Muslim family and even stopped the mob of almost 150 people from setting fire to their house.

The report noted that the incident took place on February 24 at around 11:30 pm. A member of the family said that mob had entered into the Muslim-dominated neighbourhood from a lane that wasn’t barricaded by the Delhi Police, and were reportedly chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while charging towards the residences in the area.

Close

A boutique located below the Muslim family’s house, which belonged to their tenant, was set ablaze first, the family, which consisted of an infant, claimed. After this, the family's car and motorbike were torched by the rioters.

related news

“The mob pulled out our car and a motorbike from our garage and set fire to it. They also damaged my tenant’s boutique, causing damage of at least Rs 20 lakh,” he said.

The report noted that the BJP ward councillor, who is a family friend, jumped to their rescue and stopped the mob from damaging their property any further.

 

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:01 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #BJP leader #Delhi violence

