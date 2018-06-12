Delhi, Bengal and 2 other states yet to give green signal to Modicare: Report

Delhi, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal — all states where the BJP is not in power — are yet to give the green signal for implementation of the National Health Protection Mission (NHPM), according to a Mint report.

"We shall sign MoUs with 14 states on 14 June. West Bengal and Delhi have not yet given confirmation but consultations are on with all the states," said Union Health Minister JP Nadda, as quoted by the paper.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu will also soon sign the agreement, a senior ministry official told Mint.

The Centre has announced that it will sign MOUs with 14 states on June 14.

Eight states and four union territories have already signed the agreement.



Under AyushmanBharat National Health Protection Mission, we shall sign MoUs with 14 States on 14th June at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi: Union Minister @JPNadda#SaafNiyatSahiVikas#48MonthsofTransformingIndiapic.twitter.com/I2OquQRTGS

— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 11, 2018

Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand and Chandigarh are some of the states that have signed the MoU health insurance scheme.

NHPM, frequently called Modicare, is widely considered the world's largest health insurance scheme. The plan aims to provide health insurance of Rs 5 lakh each to 100 million poor families. The programme was announced in February.

The health ministry has so far allocated Rs 10,000 crore for Modicare.