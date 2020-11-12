PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi bans community Chhath puja celebration at public places

Chhath Puja 2020 is on November 20-21. The two-day long festival involves worship of the Sun God at a water body like a river, pond or a tank.

Moneycontrol News

The Delhi govt, on November 12, has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats in order to contain the spread of COVID-9 pandemic, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

This comes after the The DDMA instructed officials on November 11 to ensure that Chhath Puja was not to be performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the capital.

An order issued by Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev on November 10 issued directions to all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes during the pandemic.

Chhath Puja 2020 is on November 20-21. The festival is celebrated as a two-day long festival which involves worship of the Sun God at a water body like a river, pond or a tank.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated in the national capital Delhi in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern UP.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Satyendar Jain

