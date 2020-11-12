Delhi bans community Chhath puja celebration at public places

The Delhi govt, on November 12, has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats in order to contain the spread of COVID-9 pandemic, says Delhi Health Minister

Satyendar Jain.



Delhi govt has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to contain the spread of #COVID19: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/rkhIiAASCY

— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

This comes after the The DDMA instructed officials on November 11 to ensure that Chhath Puja was not to be performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the capital.

An order issued by Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev on November 10 issued directions to all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes during the pandemic.

Chhath Puja 2020 is on November 20-21. The festival is celebrated as a two-day long festival which involves worship of the Sun God at a water body like a river, pond or a tank.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Chhath Puja is celebrated in the national capital Delhi in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern UP.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)