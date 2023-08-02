Delhi Govt bans Chinese manjha ahead of Independence Day

Gopal Rai made a plea to the public, urging them to refrain from using or selling Chinese Manjha.

Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, on August 2 issued an order to protect public safety and the environment by banning the manufacturing, storage, sale, and utilisation of Chinese Manjha, also known as glass-coated threads, within the national capital.

The ban is in response to the recurring accidents and injuries caused by the use of this hazardous kite-flying thread, especially during the festive season.

Gopal Rai has urged the public to refrain from using or selling Chinese Manjha and has warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the ban. The penalties for such violations include imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

This ban is not new; the use and sale of Chinese Manjha have been prohibited in Delhi since January 10, 2017. Despite the earlier ban, some kite flyers continue to use it during the festive period, leading to the harm and entrapment of animals and birds.

Chinese Manjha is particularly dangerous because it is made of chemicals rather than traditional cotton fabric, which makes it prone to causing severe accidents and posing environmental hazards.

To enforce the ban effectively, the Delhi Police, Revenue Department, and the civic body of Delhi will work together to raise awareness among the public about the dangers associated with Chinese Manjha and encourage its discontinuation.