Delhi auto, taxi fares hiked as govt issues new notification; check details

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

The minimum auto fare has been hiked by Rs 5, as the meter will now be down from Rs 30, instead of Rs 25 at present, as per the notification.

An auto rickshaw on a road in New Delhi (Image: Reuters)

The fare of auto rickshaws and taxis used for commutation in the national capital has been increased, as per a notification issued by the Delhi government on January 11.

The minimum charge for auto has been hiked by Rs 5, as the meter will now be down from Rs 30, instead of Rs 25 at present, as per the notification. Thereafter, the fare per kilometre will be Rs 11, instead of Rs 9.5 currently charged.

For non-AC taxis, the fare per km has been increased from Rs 14 to Rs 17. This charge is levied after a minimum fare of Rs 40. For AC taxis, the fare per km has been increased from Rs 16 to Rs 20.

The 25 per cent night charges will remain unchanged. The waiting charge, which is currently Rs 30, will be charged by Re 1 per minute after 15 minutes stay and the extra luggage charge has been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 15.

The last revision in the autorickshaw fares happened in 2020, while that for taxi, which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi, it happened nine years back in 2013.