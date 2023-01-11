Delhi auto, taxi fares hiked as govt issues new notification; check details

An auto rickshaw on a road in New Delhi (Image: Reuters)

The fare of auto rickshaws and taxis used for commutation in the national capital has been increased, as per a notification issued by the Delhi government on January 11.

The minimum charge for auto has been hiked by Rs 5, as the meter will now be down from Rs 30, instead of Rs 25 at present, as per the notification. Thereafter, the fare per kilometre will be Rs 11, instead of Rs 9.5 currently charged.

For non-AC taxis, the fare per km has been increased from Rs 14 to Rs 17. This charge is levied after a minimum fare of Rs 40. For AC taxis, the fare per km has been increased from Rs 16 to Rs 20.

The 25 per cent night charges will remain unchanged. The waiting charge, which is currently Rs 30, will be charged by Re 1 per minute after 15 minutes stay and the extra luggage charge has been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 15.

The last revision in the autorickshaw fares happened in 2020, while that for taxi, which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi, it happened nine years back in 2013.

In 2020, while the fare of compressed natural gas (CNG) was Rs 47, it has been increased to Rs 78 by October 2022.

CNG prices in the national capital territory of Delhi have gone up by a record Rs 22.60 per kg in 14 installments since March 7. This is because of a surge in input natural gas prices. CNG now costs Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi.

Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 35.21 per kg or 80 per cent, according to the data compiled by PTI.

The CNG price on April 1, 2021 was Rs 43.40 per kg.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from autorickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.

A committee of 13 members was formed in May last year to review and recommend the fare in the wake of increasing rate of CNG, cost and maintenance of autorickshaw and taxi, and various other issues, affecting the net earning of autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

(With PTI inputs)