 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi auto, taxi drivers asked to wear uniform, warned of heavy fines upon violation

PTI
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

The autos and taxi unions said they were ready to follow the order, but also urged the government to lower the Rs 10,000 fine.

Representative image

Delhi government in an order on Monday asked auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the city to wear a uniform while driving, warning them of heavy fines if they fail to comply, and suspension of licence for repeat offenders.

Under section 66 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 every taxi and auto rickshaw is required to obtain a permit to ply on road. The permit is governed by certain conditions, prominent among them is that a person will not drive a vehicle without wearing an appropriate uniform as prescribed, said an order issued by the Transport department of the Delhi government.

The autos and taxi unions said they were ready to follow the order, but also urged the government to lower the Rs 10,000 fine.

A transport official said that initially, the focus will be on creating awareness among drivers to wear uniforms as the city's going to host the G20 summit and the government does not want to give a bad impression.