Feb 27, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Assembly's Budget Session to start from March 16

The budget session will commence on March 16 and conclude on March 28. The date of presentation of the budget will be announced after a meeting with the Business Advisory Committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held from March 16 to 28, the Delhi Cabinet decided on Tuesday.

The budget session will commence on March 16 and conclude on March 28. The date of presentation of the budget will be announced after a meeting with the Business Advisory Committee, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

This was the first official meeting attended by both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash after their controversial midnight meeting at the former's residence.

Finance Secretary S N Sahay and GAD Secretary M K Parida also attended today's meeting.

A participant of the meeting claimed that an official wore black armband in protest against the alleged assault on Prakash by some AAP MLAs last week. However, Sisodia denied the claim, saying, "No, (he) was not there."

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Prakash had written to Kejriwal, informing him that he would attend the meeting, based on the assumption that the chief minister “will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers”.

Officials in the national capital, including those belonging to the IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre, are communicating with the ministers only through writing since the alleged assault on the chief secretary at Kejriwal's official residence during a meeting last week.

In the upcoming budget, the Delhi government plans to announce several measures to tackle the city's air pollution, including promoting CNG-based generators, a third-party audit of polluting industries and their switchover to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), official sources said.

The government has decided to come up with a multi-department action plan in this year's budget, which is being projected as Delhi's first green budget by the city administration, they said.

