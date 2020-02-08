Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: 28% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm

Polling is underway across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. Security has been heightened across the national capital and special precaution has been taken at Shaheen Bagh — which has witnessed an over 50-day-long sit-in against the amended Citizenship Act.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is fighting to retain power, the BJP is trying to break an exile of over 25 years. Voting will be followed by the exit polls.