Feb 08, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: 28% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm
Live updates of voting for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha election 2020. Key political leaders are voting in the national capital
Polling is underway across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. Security has been heightened across the national capital and special precaution has been taken at Shaheen Bagh — which has witnessed an over 50-day-long sit-in against the amended Citizenship Act.While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is fighting to retain power, the BJP is trying to break an exile of over 25 years. Voting will be followed by the exit polls. Catch LIVE updates here:
27.4 percent turnout till 2.05 pm: EC
17.2 percent turnout till 1.00 pm: EC
Amit Shah appeals voters to "free" national capital of lies, vote-bank politics
15.6 percent turnout till noon: ANI report
Provisional turnout of 14.7 percent till 11.00 am: EC
Delhi Voting LIVE Updates | Shaheen Bagh declared ‘critical’ by Delhi’s CEO
Delhi Voting | Capital set for battle royale
Here are the factors that will impact the capital contest
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Former President Pranab Mukherjee cast his vote at a polling station at Kamraj lane in New Delhi Constituency.
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Provisional voter turnout has been recorded at 28.1 percent till 2.00 pm, news agency ANI has reported.
Congress' Chandni Chowk constituency Alka Lamba got into an altercation with an AAP worker, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appealed people to vote, Twitter spat broke out between CM Arvind Kejriwal and BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari, and more.
Here are the key updates from Delhi, as the national capital votes in the Assembly election
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Around 27.4 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 2.05 pm, according to the Election Commission.
Voting will be followed by releasing of exit polls by multiple news organisations and survey agencies.
However, it is to be noted that exit polls are based on on-ground surveys and their predictions have gone wrong on multiple occasions.
Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: Date, time, when and where to watch exit poll results
Anyone, whose name appears in the final electoral roll (also known as voter list) can cast their ballot.
Here's how you can verify your name on the voter list and check for your polling booth
The Times of India is reporting that there has been a “huge turnout” at Shaheen Bagh and that “people were however complaining about poor arrangements and slow process at polling stations”.
Shaheen Bagh, where a sit-in has been happening for over a month now, is the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in New Delhi.
CM Arvind Kejriwal is fighting to retain his New Delhi Assembly constituencies amid challenge from BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Wrestler Sushil Kumar has cast his vote at a polling booth in Baprola village.
Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said: It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote. I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidised for students.