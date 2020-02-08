App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 08, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: 28% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm

Live updates of voting for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha election 2020. Key political leaders are voting in the national capital

Polling is underway across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. Security has been heightened across the national capital and special precaution has been taken at Shaheen Bagh — which has witnessed an over 50-day-long sit-in against the amended Citizenship Act.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is fighting to retain power, the BJP is trying to break an exile of over 25 years. Voting will be followed by the exit polls. Catch LIVE updates here:

highlights

  • February 08, 2020 03:00 PM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Former President Pranab Mukherjee cast his vote at a polling station at Kamraj lane in New Delhi Constituency.

  • February 08, 2020 02:32 PM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Provisional voter turnout has been recorded at 28.1 percent till 2.00 pm, news agency ANI has reported.

  • February 08, 2020 02:23 PM IST

    Congress' Chandni Chowk constituency Alka Lamba got into an altercation with an AAP worker, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appealed people to vote, Twitter spat broke out between CM Arvind Kejriwal and BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari, and more.

    Here are the key updates from Delhi, as the national capital votes in the Assembly election

  • February 08, 2020 02:11 PM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Around 27.4 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 2.05 pm, according to the Election Commission.

  • February 08, 2020 02:10 PM IST

    Voting will be followed by releasing of exit polls by multiple news organisations and survey agencies.

    However, it is to be noted that exit polls are based on on-ground surveys and their predictions have gone wrong on multiple occasions.

    Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: Date, time, when and where to watch exit poll results

  • February 08, 2020 02:06 PM IST

    Anyone, whose name appears in the final electoral roll (also known as voter list) can cast their ballot.

    Here's how you can verify your name on the voter list and check for your polling booth

  • February 08, 2020 02:01 PM IST

    The Times of India is reporting that there has been a “huge turnout” at Shaheen Bagh and that “people were however complaining about poor arrangements and slow process at polling stations”.

    Shaheen Bagh, where a sit-in has been happening for over a month now, is the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in New Delhi.

  • February 08, 2020 01:53 PM IST

    CM Arvind Kejriwal is fighting to retain his New Delhi Assembly constituencies amid challenge from BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

    For more on Kejriwal, click here and here

    For more on the constituency, click here

  • February 08, 2020 01:31 PM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Wrestler Sushil Kumar has cast his vote at a polling booth in Baprola village.

  • February 08, 2020 01:30 PM IST

    Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said: It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote. I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidised for students.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.