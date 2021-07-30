MARKET NEWS

Delhi assembly passes resolution recommending Centre to 'immediately scrap' three farm laws

Before Delhi, a number of other state assemblies, including West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Kerala have passed resolutions seeking the withdrawal of the controversial farm laws.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 06:19 PM IST
File image of Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)

The Delhi legislative assembly, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holds a brute majority, passed a resolution recommending that the central government should "immediately scrap" the three farm laws that were passed in the Parliament last year.

The resolution further stated that the Narendra Modi-led government should reach out to the protesting farmers and call them for a dialogue to "address their grievances".

Also Read | Delhi Assembly passes resolution against Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner

The three farm laws, which have triggered the agrarian protests in several parts of the country, are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

The laws, which have been described as a "major agricultural reform" by the Centre, will allow the farmers to sell their produce in any part of the country and bypass the mandi system. The protesters, however, allege a ploy to dismantle the minimum support prices (MSP) regime by weakening the agricultural produce market committees (APMCs).

Demonstrations against the laws had snowballed into a major agitation at the outskirts of the national capital between November 2020 and March this year. Although the protests are still underway, the number of demonstrators were reduced after the onset of the second COVID-19 wave since April.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AAP #Delhi Assembly #Farm laws #Farmers protest
first published: Jul 30, 2021 06:19 pm

