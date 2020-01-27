Delhi Assembly elections: With three-cornered contest, exciting battle awaits Dwarka

Delhi's Dwarka assembly constituency will witness an interesting three-cornered contest with sitting MLA Adarsh Shastri switching from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Congress.

In the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, Shastri, the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, quit AAP.

Shastri, who held the posts of national spokesperson and co-convener of overseas affairs cell of the AAP, parted ways with the AAP after it denied him a ticket seeking re-election from the Dwarka constituency. He, later, joined the Congress, which has fielded him from the same seat.

AAP has replaced Shastri with Vinay Mishra, son of Congress leader and former MP Mahabal Mishra. The senior Mishra had contested from the Dwarka seat in the 2015 assembly polls, in which he could garner just 12,532 votes out of 1,34,952 votes polled, losing his security deposit.

The BJP has fielded former area MLA Parduymn Rajput. He had contested on BJP ticket in 2015 and lost to Shastri (with AAP at that time) by 39,366 votes.

As per the data issued by the Election Commission of India, Shastri had received 79,729 votes, while Rajput bagged 40,363 votes in the assembly polls.

With the three big names contesting to rule the Dwarka seat, the battle promises to be a nail biter.