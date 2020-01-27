App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Assembly elections: With three-cornered contest, exciting battle awaits Dwarka

AAP has replaced Shastri with Vinay Mishra, son of Congress leader and former MP Mahabal Mishra

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi's Dwarka assembly constituency will witness an interesting three-cornered contest with sitting MLA Adarsh Shastri switching from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Congress.

In the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, Shastri, the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, quit AAP.

Shastri, who held the posts of national spokesperson and co-convener of overseas affairs cell of the AAP, parted ways with the AAP after it denied him a ticket seeking re-election from the Dwarka constituency. He, later, joined the Congress, which has fielded him from the same seat.

Close

AAP has replaced Shastri with Vinay Mishra, son of Congress leader and former MP Mahabal Mishra. The senior Mishra had contested from the Dwarka seat in the 2015 assembly polls, in which he could garner just 12,532 votes out of 1,34,952 votes polled, losing his security deposit.

related news

The BJP has fielded former area MLA Parduymn Rajput. He had contested on BJP ticket in 2015 and lost to Shastri (with AAP at that time) by 39,366 votes.

As per the data issued by the Election Commission of India, Shastri had received 79,729 votes, while Rajput bagged 40,363 votes in the assembly polls.

With the three big names contesting to rule the Dwarka seat, the battle promises to be a nail biter.

Voting in Delhi will be held on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 11:27 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.