Delhi Assembly elections: Come and pull my ears if BJP doesn't make Delhi world-class, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to make Delhi 'a world-class city' if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections. He added that people can 'come and pull his ears' if that does not happen, News18 reported.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in North East Delhi’s Babarpur constituency on January 26, Shah said, “For 15 years you gave Congress a chance and five years to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). I guarantee now that we will turn Delhi into a world-class city if we come into power. If that does not happen, you can come and pull my ears.”

Speaking at the event, he attacked opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues and asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure safety and security of the country.

"Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh," Shah.

A large number of women have been holding a sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in South East Delhi since mid-December.

"When you press the (EVM) button on February 8, do so with such anger that its current (poll result) is felt at Shaheen Bagh," the BJP leader said.

He promised that if voted to power in Delhi, the BJP will ensure two-room houses to city's slum dwellers in five years.

The BJP, seeking to come into power in Delhi after two decades, has brought CAA to the centrestage of its campaigning for the February 8 polls, with Shah and other BJP leaders hitting out at Kejriwal and Gandhi over the issue.

The result of the polls for 70 seats will be declared on February 11.