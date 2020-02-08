App
Time to reset economy

Feb 08, 2020 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020 LIVE: Kejriwal-led AAP to come back to power in Capital, surveys predict

Live updates for the exit poll results for the 2020 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting to retain power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to break an exile of over 25 years. Congress is hoping to make a mark after it failed to win a single seat in 2015. Voting has concluded.

Exit polls are being released now. Catch LIVE updates here: 

  • February 08, 2020 06:37 PM IST

    So far, the broad trends in these early exit polls suggests that AAP is set to retain power in the national capital. Remember, many of these numbers are provisional and may change later.

  • February 08, 2020 06:36 PM IST

    NewsX-Polstrat exit poll predicts that AAP would win 50-56 seats followed by BJP with 10-14.

  • February 08, 2020 06:34 PM IST

    Republic TV-Jan ki Baat has predicted that AAP will win 48-61 seats. BJP is predicted to win 9-21 seats. Congress could win 0-1 seats, the survey suggests.

  • February 08, 2020 06:32 PM IST

    JUST IN | Here are the first numbers: Times Now-IPSOS has predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to retain Delhi. It has predicted that AAP will win 44 seats. BJP is predicted to win 26 seats. Congress is predicted to win 0 seats.

    These are the first set of numbers and may be revised later.

  • February 08, 2020 06:28 PM IST

    Meanwhile, News18 has reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding an election review meeting tonight.

  • February 08, 2020 06:22 PM IST

    We are minutes away from news organisations and survey agencies releasing exit poll results. Stay tuned.

  • February 08, 2020 06:10 PM IST

    Update: Provisional voter turnout till 6.00 pm stands at 54.6 percent, according to the Election Commission.

  • February 08, 2020 06:01 PM IST

    JUST IN: Voting for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election has concluded across all 70 constituencies. Ban on exit polls remains till 6.30 pm. Stay tuned.

  • February 08, 2020 05:57 PM IST

    After months of campaigning and a day of voting, polling stations for the 2020 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election are set to close in minutes from now.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for more on the provisional voter turnout and the much-awaited exit polls.

  • February 08, 2020 05:55 PM IST

    Listen in: Rajneeti podcast | Delhi elections a crucial contest, here's why

    In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, host Aakriti Handa speaks to Moneycontrol Opinion Editor Viju Cherian on BJP's campaign strategy, AAP's diplomacy and Congress' prospects in the Delhi election.

