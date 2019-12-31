App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 07:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Assembly election 2020: QR code on voter slips to facilitate electors

The Chief Election Officer had recently said that Delhi will be the first state/Union Territory in which a booth app shall be used in every polling station for the first time in the country

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Technology will be an important component in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election as voters' slips will carry a QR code to facilitate electors and speed up their identification, officials said on December 30.

The Chief Election Officer (CEO) had recently said that Delhi will be the first state/Union Territory in which a booth app shall be used in every polling station for the first time in the country.

"This latest technological innovation will make the poll process fast through use of QR (Quick Response) Code reading of voter slips of electors," a senior official said.

This provision will help in faster identification of electors.

The app will give the status of electors waiting in the queue to the public, who can plan their visit to polling station accordingly for their convenience. Booth app will also give voter turnout on a real-time basis on polling day, the official said.

Sources said, a proposal is also being considered to allow carrying mobile phones to booths to download QR code from the voters’ helpline app, if a voter forgets to bring the slip, adding, the phone after scanning the generated QR code would be deposited in a locker before casting of vote.

It is just a proposal as of now, a source said.

To make election accessible, there will be provision of Braille EPIC, Braille photo voter slip, ramp, wheel chair, volunteers, sign language and pick and drop' facilities etc., for voters with disability.

The facility is in addition to the other basic amenities at polling stations, officials said.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 07:24 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Election Commission #India

