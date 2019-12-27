Delhi Assembly Election 2020: ECI may announce poll dates between January 7-12, says report

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the dates of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections between January 7 and 12, reported the Hindustan Times, citing people familiar with the development, adding that the polls could be held any day between February 7 and 14.

The term of the 70-member Delhi assembly, in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 67 seats in 2015, ends on February 22, 2020.

With board examinations of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 10 and 12 beginning from February 15, the EC is likely to complete the election process before that, as schools are used during elections, said the report.

According to the report citing officials from the state election office and government departments, elections to the national capital are likely to be announced between January 7 and 12, and conducted within three to four weeks from the date of the announcement.

“The final electoral rolls for the elections are to be published on January 6. The custom is that polls are announced only once that is frozen,” a senior Delhi election office official told the publication, adding that the election is likely to be held in a single phase.

The polling could be held any day between February 7 and 14, added the report quoting an ECI official.

The ECI reviewed the preparedness of various agencies on December 26 ahead of the assembly polls in Delhi.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa directed election officials to respond promptly on the complaints received through cVigil application and pay attention on the EVM/VVPAT training.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told the commission that his team was focusing and targeting low turnout areas to increase voter turnout.

The commission directed all the DEOs and DCPs to ensure immediate assessment of vulnerable areas so as to prevent any intimidation of voters.

The poll watchdog also directed the state Transport Department to ensure sufficient number of small vehicles for easy movement of polling parties and machines through narrow lanes.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which failed to win a single seat in 2015, has started preparations for the upcoming polls. The party has already set up a screening committee to shortlist candidates for the Delhi Assembly election with Rajeev Satav as its head.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the setting up of the committee and members include Virender Singh Rathore and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, the party said in an official communication.