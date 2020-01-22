Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal's total assets worth Rs 3.4 crore — increase of Rs 1.3 crore from 2015

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declared assets worth Rs 3.4 crore in his election affidavit — an increase of Rs 1.3 crore from 2015.

Kejriwal's total assets were worth Rs 2.1 crore in 2015.

The cash and fixed deposits of Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, increased from Rs 15 lakh in 2015 to Rs 57 lakh in 2020.

A party functionary said Rs 32 lakh worth cash and fixed deposits have been received by Sunita Kejriwal as voluntary retirement benefits while the rest are savings.

The chief minister’s cash and fixed deposits increased from Rs 2.2 lakh in 2015 to Rs 9.6 lakh in 2020.

There was no change in the value of immovable assets of his wife while Kejriwal's immovable assets' worth increased from Rs 92 lakh to Rs 1.7 crore.

Party functionaries have said that the increase in Kejriwal's immovable assets' worth is due to the increased valuation of the same asset as in 2015.

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming to retain power in Delhi which is heading for Legislative Assembly elections. He is contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency which he had won in 2013 and 2015.

Voting for all 70 Assembly seats will happen on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.