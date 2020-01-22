App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal's total assets worth Rs 3.4 crore — increase of Rs 1.3 crore from 2015

Party functionaries have said that the increase in Arvind Kejriwal's immovable assets' worth is due to the increased valuation of the same asset as in 2015

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declared assets worth Rs 3.4 crore in his election affidavit — an increase of Rs 1.3 crore from 2015.

Kejriwal's total assets were worth Rs 2.1 crore in 2015.

The cash and fixed deposits of Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, increased from Rs 15 lakh in 2015 to Rs 57 lakh in 2020.

Close

A party functionary said Rs 32 lakh worth cash and fixed deposits have been received by Sunita Kejriwal as voluntary retirement benefits while the rest are savings.

related news

The chief minister’s cash and fixed deposits increased from Rs 2.2 lakh in 2015 to Rs 9.6 lakh in 2020.

There was no change in the value of immovable assets of his wife while Kejriwal's immovable assets' worth increased from Rs 92 lakh to Rs 1.7 crore.

Party functionaries have said that the increase in Kejriwal's immovable assets' worth is due to the increased valuation of the same asset as in 2015.

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming to retain power in Delhi which is heading for Legislative Assembly elections. He is contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency which he had won in 2013 and 2015.

Voting for all 70 Assembly seats will happen on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:01 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.