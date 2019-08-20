Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal flags off 25 new buses, total 1,000 to be rolled out by January

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal August 20 flagged off first batch of 25 new buses of the 1,000 standard floor ones to be procured in a phased manner by the Delhi government. He said no new buses were added to the public transport in last seven-eight years.

The 25 new buses are equipped with hydraulic lifts for differently-abled commuters, besides CCTV cameras, GPS, and panic buttons.

In September, the second batch of 125 standard floor buses under cluster scheme will be rolled out, Kejriwal said.