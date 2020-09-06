Delhi airport's COVID-19 testing facility can be ramped up to 15,000 samples per day: Genestrings Diagnostic

Delhi Airport International (DIAL) on September 4 set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 for arriving international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights.

The testing facility at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been set up in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre.

A top official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre told news agency PTI that the airport will initially handle up to 2,500 samples per day in mid-September and, if required, the capacity can later be ramped up to 15,000 samples per day.

"We've equipped the lab to handle up to 2,500 samples per day in the initial days. We're ready to quickly ramp-up our testing capacity multiple fold by up to 15,000 tests per day in this 3,500 square feet facility," said Dr Rajat Arora, Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre.

The test will cost a passenger Rs 2,400, as mandated by the Delhi government, he told PTI.

"DIAL and GMR managements are working closely with the Ministry of Health to establish this SOP (standard operating procedure), which will be well-defined before commencing the lab operations, mid-September," Arora noted.

GMR group-led DIAL operates and maintains the Delhi international airport.

"Unlike quite a few tests on arrival facilities across the globe, there are two key differentiators that we have brought about here at India's first on-arrival testing lab at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA)," Arora noted.

Firstly, this is not just a collection centre, but rather an actual testing facility has been created on-site at the airport, he explained.

Secondly, "we've given a time commitment of reporting within 6 hours of sample collection, which is going to be one of the fastest anywhere in the world for RT-PCR tests", he mentioned.

Arora said the company would be providing passengers with the option of online booking and payment to minimise "touch transactions, which may otherwise lead to further transmission of the infection."

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had on September 2 said international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India will have the option of getting themselves tested for COVID-19 at entry airports.

If the RT-PCR test result is negative, the international passenger will be allowed to board his or her connecting domestic flight and he or she will not need to undergo institutional quarantine, the ministry's order stated.

An international passenger who does not have a COVID-negative result certificate from a test done not more than 96 hours prior to the journey, and does not opt for an on-arrival testing facility at the entry airport, will have to compulsorily undergo seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine.

On August 2, the Union health ministry had said that if an international passenger has a negative result from an RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey, he or she will not need to undergo institutional quarantine in India.

With inputs from PTI