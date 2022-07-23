English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    IGI airport Delhi: Traffic on carriageway connecting T-3 to T-1 suspended for 3 weeks

    The airport authorities said since the travel time from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 may increase by 20-25 minutes vs 10-15 minutes now for the next three weeks, air travelers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on July 23 announced that it has suspended traffic movement on the carriageway connecting Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 for three weeks in view of the ongoing up-gradation work.

    While issuing an advisory to air passengers who are planning to travel from T-3 to T-1, the airport authorities advised passengers to take National Highway (NH-48 or old NH-8) to reach T-1 through the Radisson roundabout, the statement said.

    Further, the statement read that the carriageway connecting T-1 to T-3 will, however, remain open for the movement of the traffic coming from T-1.

    In the guidelines issued, the airport authorities said since the travel time from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 may increase by 20-25 minutes vs 10-15 minutes now for the next three weeks, air travelers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi Airport #travel advisory
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 03:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.