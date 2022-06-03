Delhi airport introduces RFID-enabled tag to track arriving check-in luggage

The Delhi airport has introduced personalised baggage tag, enabled by radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, which will give passengers real-time information about when and on which belt is their check-in luggage arriving in the terminal, a statement said.

The Delhi airport is the first Indian airport to introduce this facility, its operator GMR Group-led DIAL claimed in a statement.

A passenger can purchase this tag at the Delhi airport, scan the QR code on it and register it on website bag.hoi.in, the statement mentioned. "Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage," it noted.

Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts with the details of baggage on their registered mobile number when their baggage arrives at the Delhi Airport, it said. "They will get the message on their mobile that their luggage is ready to be picked up at the designated baggage belt," it noted.

The 'BAGG TRAX' tags will soon be commercially launched for flyers at the Delhi airport. Presently, as part of the pilot project, BAGG TRAX tags are given to select frequent flyers at Terminal 3 only, it said. Once commercially launched, flyers can buy it in the departure sections of any of the terminals at the Delhi airport, it noted.

BAGG TRAX will not only help the domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their checked-in baggage, it said.