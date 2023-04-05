 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi airport emerges as the world's 9th busiest airport in 2022: Airports Council International

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:19 PM IST

Delhi airport has emerged as the ninth busiest airport in the world in 2022 with passenger traffic of more than 5.94 crore, according to Airports Council International (ACI) list.

ACI said the list of top 10 busiest airports in the world for 2022 is topped by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL, 93.7 million passengers). It is followed by Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW, 73.4 million passengers, Denver Airport (DEN, 69.3 million passengers), and Chicago O'Hare Airport (ORD, 68.3 million passengers).

"Airports reinstated in the upper ranks also include Dubai Airport achieving 5th rank (DXB, 66.1 million passengers, +127 per cent), Istanbul Airport reaching 7th position (IST, 64.3 million passengers, +73.8 per cent), followed by London Heathrow Airport, Delhi Airport, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in the 8th, 9th, and 10th spots, respectively," ACI said in a release on Wednesday.