 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi airport becomes transshipment hub for export cargo from Bangladesh

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

The airport's operator DIAL said the cargo transshipment via Delhi will cost manufacturers and suppliers significantly less as compared to other routes.

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. (Source: GMR)

Delhi airport is now a transshipment hub for export cargo from Bangladesh to other countries and the first batch of transhipment cargo will leave for Spain on Sunday.

The airport's operator DIAL said the cargo transshipment via Delhi will cost manufacturers and suppliers significantly less as compared to other routes.

On February 7, DIAL received the government's approval for the airport to serve as a cargo transshipment hub between Bangladesh and other global destinations for export cargo.

The first batch of cargo, which left Dhaka on February 26 arrived at Delhi airport on Friday and will leave for its destined location in Spain on March 5, DIAL said in a release.