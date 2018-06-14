Delhi air quality worsens: Here's how to check air quality in your area

The air pollution is back to haunt Delhi again. The air quality index has been ranging between poor to very poor across the Delhi NCR region, with the levels peaking at 350 and above at several points between March and May, according to a new report.

The CPCB in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order has released monthly data that highlights the air quality index (AQI) of the Delhi NCR region in the last three months.

The report showed that the air quality levels have been peaking at 350 and above at several points between March and May. The culprit for the worsened quality of the air is said to be dust storm in the west.

The Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee runs a number of stations to monitor pollution levels in the capital and across India. Here is how you can check air quality in your area:

If you live in Delhi:

—Go to DPCC website following this link

—A map of Delhi with multiple green concentric circles will appear on the screen, each for one monitoring station

—Press Ctrl + Scroll to zoom on to the area you live in. Click on any of the green concentric circles

—A page will open with the latest reading of pollution parameters from the selected station.

An alternate way of accessing real-time air quality in Delhi is accessing AQI by US Embassy. In order to access the data, visit this link.

If you live outside Delhi:

—Go to CPCB website following this link

—A map of India with multiple location bubbles signifying each monitoring station will appear

—Press Ctrl + Scroll to zoom on to the station closest to the area you live in. Click on the green bubble

—A page will open with the latest reading of pollution parameters from the selected station.

The pages, apparently are not mobile friendly, but you can still access the data on phones by visiting the CPCB website.