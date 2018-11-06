Delhi air quality stays 'very poor': Here are some precautions to take amid disturbing pollution levels

A day after recording the worst air quality of the season, Delhi continued to stay engulfed under a thick blanket of haze on November 6. The PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) and PM10 concentrations touched 299 and 412 respectively, putting the city into ‘severe’ category on the day, according to Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The national capital had witnessed its worst air quality of the season on November 5 when pollution levels reached eight times the permissible limit and inched towards 'severe plus emergency' category due to a change in wind direction and rampant stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

SAFAR has further issued a warning that the city’s air quality is expected to deteriorate to 'severe plus emergency' category after Diwali and it will be "bad" on November 8 even if "partially toxic crackers" are burnt compared to last year.

As the spike in air pollution levels left Delhiites breathless, experts have asked people to report violators of pollution norms to authorities and said that each citizen can make a difference by minimising the use of private vehicles. Doctors have also expressed concern over the rise in the number of patients suffering from respiratory problems.

The ongoing condition has also affected tourism in Delhi, as foreign tourists visiting the capital city complained of having a tough time due to the rising levels of air pollution in the city with some even cutting short their trips citing health concerns, as per a PTI report.

According to World Health Organisation standards, the permissible PM2.5 limit is 25 µgm-3 while PM10 level is 50 µgm-3. India's official permissible PM2.5 limit is 60 µgm-3 while PM10 level is 100 µgm-3.

You can check live air quality in Delhi through this link.

If you are in Delhi, take note of these suggestions issued by SAFAR:

>Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Give a miss to walk today.

>Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue and consult Doctor.

>If the room has windows, close them.

>If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, close it.

>Avoid burning anything, such as wood, candles or even incense.

>Keep the room clean–don't vacuum. Do wet mopping frequently.

>Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out.