App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi air quality slips into 'moderate' category

"Air quality is predicted to slightly improve but in the same moderate category and likely to stay in the same category for the next two days," it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Air quality in the national capital slipped into "moderate" category on Thursday as wind speed was weak and directions became variable. "Marginal deterioration of air quality to the middle of the moderate category is predicted for Friday. A change in predominant wind direction to the northwesterly, slight increase in wind speed in the influence of western disturbances is predicted by early October 5," according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

"Air quality is predicted to slightly improve but in the same moderate category and likely to stay in the same category for the next two days," it added.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and SAFAR on Thursday recorded the city's air quality index in the "moderate" category -- at 187 and 105 respectively. On Wednesday, the city's air quality index was in the "satisfactory" category -- at 90 and 71 respectively.

Close

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

related news

Delhi's air quality is predicted to deteriorate to the "moderate" category by October 5 as a result of change in wind direction from easterly to north and northwesterly, SAFAR said, adding satellite data has indicated sporadic biomass burning signatures in north India over the last week but no increasing trend in fires counts has been noticed.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Air pollution #Central Pollution Control Board #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #SAFAR

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.