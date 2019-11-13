App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Air Quality: SC orders closure of schools till November 15 as air pollution nears 'emergency' levels

The apex court had on November 4 banned construction and demolition activities in the region till further orders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA on November 13 ordered schools in Delhi-NCR to be closed for the next two days as pollution in the city hovered close to 'emergency' levels. It also advised people to avoid outdoor exposure and work from home wherever feasible.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority also extended the ban on hot-mix plants and stone-crushers in Delhi-NCR till November 15.

All coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue, will remain shut in Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Sonepat and Panipat till November 15, it said.

In Delhi, industries which have not yet shifted to piped natural gas, will not operate during the period.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #air quality index #Delhi Air Pollution #India #Supreme Court

