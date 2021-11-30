MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi air quality remains very poor; minimum temperature drops to 9.8 degrees Celsius

The city had recorded air quality in the severe category for three days on the trot.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST
File image (Image: Reuters)

File image (Image: Reuters)

Delhi’s air quality remained in the very poor category on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature slipped to 9.8 degrees Celsius. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 329. It stood at 389 on Monday.

The city had recorded air quality in the severe category for three days on the trot.

Delhi had recorded a marginal improvement in air quality due to favourable wind speed. The neighbouring cities also saw some improvement in AQI compared to the readings the previous day, with some moving to poor from very poor.

Faridabad (recorded 274), Ghaziabad (291), Greater Noida (272), Gurgaon (346) and Noida (298). Faridabad (recorded 274), Ghaziabad (291), Greater Noida (272), Gurgaon (346) and Noida (298).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Close

Related stories

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was around 88 per cent at 9:30 AM. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

The national capital on November 17 had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 9.6 degrees Celsius Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature had stood at 26.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR on Monday had indicated that favourable local surface wind speed on Tuesday is likely to bring slight relief.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday had said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.

The ban on the entry of trucks barring those engaged in essential services will continue till December 7, while CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi, Rai said after a review meeting with officials of departments concerned.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Weather
first published: Nov 30, 2021 11:26 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.