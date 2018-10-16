App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 16, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi air quality LIVE: Emergency plan in place as Air Quality Index falls

Live updates of the air quality level in the national capital

  • Oct 16, 10:16 AM (IST)

    Air quality index:

    0-50: Good
    51-100: Satisfactory
    101-200: Moderate
    201-300: Poor
    301-400: Very poor
    401-500: Severe

  • Oct 16, 10:09 AM (IST)

    Emergency plan to combat air pollution came into force on Monday, even as the Centre claimed that bad air quality days in the city have come down considerably this year.

    The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has come into effect for the second year, ensures stringent actions are taken based on the air quality.

    Under the plan, measures like mechanised sweeping of roads, ban on garbage burning, pollution control measures at brick kilns and deployment of police to ensure smooth passage of traffic at vulnerable areas are in force in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) as the air quality lies in the poor category. (PTI)

  • Oct 16, 10:07 AM (IST)

    Delhi’s air quality level fell from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ yesterday (October 15), according to Central Pollution Control Board’s Air Quality Index data. With AQI of 449, Gurugram stood at ‘severe’.

  • Oct 16, 08:49 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep you updated on Delhi's air quality. Stay tuned to get LIVE updates on developments around the capital's rising air pollution. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.