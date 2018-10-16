Delhi air quality LIVE: Emergency plan in place as Air Quality Index falls

Emergency plan to combat air pollution came into force on Monday, even as the Centre claimed that bad air quality days in the city have come down considerably this year.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has come into effect for the second year, ensures stringent actions are taken based on the air quality.

Under the plan, measures like mechanised sweeping of roads, ban on garbage burning, pollution control measures at brick kilns and deployment of police to ensure smooth passage of traffic at vulnerable areas are in force in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) as the air quality lies in the poor category. (PTI)