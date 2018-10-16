Delhi air quality LIVE: Emergency plan in place as Air Quality Index falls

Live now
Air quality index:
0-50: Good
51-100: Satisfactory
101-200: Moderate
201-300: Poor
301-400: Very poor
401-500: Severe
Emergency plan to combat air pollution came into force on Monday, even as the Centre claimed that bad air quality days in the city have come down considerably this year.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has come into effect for the second year, ensures stringent actions are taken based on the air quality.
Under the plan, measures like mechanised sweeping of roads, ban on garbage burning, pollution control measures at brick kilns and deployment of police to ensure smooth passage of traffic at vulnerable areas are in force in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) as the air quality lies in the poor category. (PTI)
Delhi’s air quality level fell from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ yesterday (October 15), according to Central Pollution Control Board’s Air Quality Index data. With AQI of 449, Gurugram stood at ‘severe’.
